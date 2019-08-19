According to data culled by Insurify, an auto insurance comparison site,..
the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek tops the list of vehicles with at-fault accidents. In fact nine of the top 10 are imports, with two being Korean and seven Japanese. Oddly, the 2019 Crosstrek received the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety's best possible safety rating. "Cynics might point out that when people feel like they're driving a safe car, they might drive their car less carefully," says CarBuzz. "We'll leave that question for the comments." The list:
1. Subaru Crosstrek (25.81% have a prior accident)
2. Honda HR-V (25.7%)
3. Hyundai Elantra GT (25.58%)
4. Infiniti Q50 (25.14%)
5. Subaru WRX (24.9%)
6. Mazda3 (24.65%)
7. Acura ILX (24.18%)
8. Lexus CT (24.17%)
9. Chevrolet Trax (23.98%)
10. Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (23.92%)