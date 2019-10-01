Here are bizarre home cures that really work, according to Prevention magazine.

Home cure: Pencil

Use it for: Headaches

When you’re stressed or anxious, you subconsciously clench your jaw and teeth; this strains the muscle that connects your jaw to your temples and can trigger a tension headache. A solution: “Put a pencil between your teeth but don’t bite.” You automatically relax your jaw muscle to do this, which can prevent the pain.

Home cure: Yogurt

Use it for: Bad breath

Preliminary research shows that the live bacteria in yogurt can suppress levels of bad breath–causing bacteria. “Good” bugs in yogurt may crowd out the “bad” stink-causing bacteria or create an unhealthy environment for it.

Home cure: Listerine

Use it for: Blisters

The classic breath freshener—and powerful antiseptic—can also do a number on blisters. Moisten a cotton ball with Listerine and dab it on your blister 3 times a day until the area dries out and no longer hurts.

Home cure: Lemon balm tea

Use it for: Cold sores

Lemon balm is a first-choice herbal treatment for cold sores, which are caused by a type of herpes virus (not the same kind that’s sexually transmitted). It has antiviral properties that work to tame herpes outbreaks. Prepare lemon balm tea by brewing 2 to 4 tablespoons of the herb per cup of boiling water. Let it cool, then dot with a cotton ball on the cold sore several times a day.

Home cure: Licorice

Use it for: Calluses and corns

Licorice contains estrogen-like substances that soften the hard skin of calluses and corns.” Make this homemade licorice paste: Grind up a few licorice sticks, mix them with ½ teaspoon of petroleum jelly, and rub the mixture into the rough areas of your feet.

Home cure: iPod

Use it for: High blood pressure

Thirty minutes of the right tunes every day can help lower BP, according to research from the University of Florence in Italy. Researchers found that people on a medication for hypertension further lowered their blood pressure after they listened to music while breathing slowly. Systolic readings (the first number) decreased an average of 3.2 points.

