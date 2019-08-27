Apple rolled out an updated version of iOS 12.4 today to correct a bug it accidentally unpatched with the software’s initial release.
The firm says 12.4.1 addresses a flaw that would have allowed users to execute arbitrary code with system privileges. While this left the phones open to jail-breaking, it also meant they were vulnerable to malicious activity. The vulnerability was first patched in iOS 12.3 but inadvertently re-introduced with version 12.4.
The term jailbreak refers to the process of altering fundamental software -- in this case, the iOS -- to allow a device to skirt the restrictions imposed by original developers. Some are able to use this for their benefit, though it poses security risks.
Apple confirmed the fix in a security update published yesterday. The bug, identified in mid-August by security researchers, was spotted by Google analysts before it was patched the first time around. But, the subsequent update gave the more than 100-day-old flaw new life.
According to anonymous researchers who spoke to Motherboard, the bug significantly lowers the barrier for hackers looking to steal users' data. As this applies to any devices running iOS 12.4, users should update to 12.4.1 now that it is available.