While it might not be brains you're scarfing down, a new survey says you're likely among the 88% of Americans who admit to being "zombie eaters."

The study of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll noted that nearly 90% of us eat while reading, watching TV, or goofing around on our digital devices -- meaning they're not paying attention to what they're eating, let along enjoying it. This, needless to say, is bad news for those looking to watch their weight.

The survey noted that 91% of those polled report watching TV while eating a meal or snack -- something nearly half of those admit to doing regularly. 

Laptops, smartphones, and TVs were the reason that the average American logs only five "screen-free" meals a week, the survey says.

What's more, there's so much digital distraction out there that 83% say their food has gone cold while they decided what to watch -- and 86% say they're so distracted by their screens that they've forgotten to eat altogether.

The poll also broke down exactly WHAT Americans are up to while they're chowing down. Fifty percent of them say they read and send emails; nearly as many, 48%, say they scan through their social media.  Thirty-seven percent say they watch YouTube videos; 36% say they do work -- though nearly as many, 35%, say they catch up with movies or TV on streaming apps.

 

