While opinions certainly differ on this, a ranking of the worst Halloween candy from the folks at CandyStore.com puts the lowly -- some might say underappreciated -- candy corn on the top of the list.
According to the site -- which polled 30,000 of its own customers and also compiled data from outside sources for its "most-hated" list for 2019.
Here's the full list of CandyStore.com's Top Ten Worst Halloween Candies
1. candy corn
2. circus peanuts
3. peanut butter kisses
4. wax cola bottles
5. Necco Wafers
6. Tootsie Rolls
7. Smarties
8. black licorice
9. Good & Plenty
10. Bit-o-Honey
(www.candystore.com)