Tomorrow is World Series Taco Wednesday as Taco Bell will be handing out free tacos.
The fast-food chain is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos with its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" World Series promotion.
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, who is this year's Taco Hero, prompted the Oct. 30 giveaway after he stole second base in the first inning of Game 1 of the series.
From 2 to 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, you can walk into participating restaurants nationwide to get the freebie that typically costs $1.69.
You’ll have more time to take advantage of the freebie if you order ahead for pickup.