Taco
FOX 5 DC

Tomorrow is World Series Taco Wednesday as Taco Bell will be handing out free tacos. 

The fast-food chain is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos with its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" World Series promotion. 

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, who is this year's Taco Hero, prompted the Oct. 30 giveaway after he stole second base in the first inning of Game 1 of the series

‪From 2 to 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, you can walk into participating restaurants nationwide to get the freebie that typically costs $1.69. 

‪You’ll have more time to take advantage of the freebie if you order ahead for pickup.

