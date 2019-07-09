Work 'Til You Drop!

Older
If you already think finding a job is hard, then you might want to sit down, because it could become even more difficult. A new study says that a nearly a quarter of Americans don't plan to quit the one they have.

The Associated Press and non-partisan NORC at the University of Chicago were responsible for the poll. According to the study, money is a main factor why some will attempt to continue working, rather than retire.

About one-third of Americans over 50 feel unprepared for retirement.  For younger adults, that number climbs to 56%.

In June, the government said 20% of Americans 65 and older -- well past the traditional retirement age -- were either working or looking for a job. 

Average life expectancy in the U.S. is about 79 years, although the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced in December that the number declined for a third consecutive year. The drop was attributed to the country's drug crisis and climbing suicide rates.

