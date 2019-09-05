  • Dave Williams

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in the new trailer for Bad Boys for Life, the third installment in the Bad Boys series.

The action film, the long-awaited sequel to 2003’s Bad Boys II, arrives in theaters January 17th.

As laid out in the trailer, the Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) are back on the streets for one last case. They reunite when an Albanian mercenary, the brother of one of their former foes, makes an offer they can’t refuse just as the duo is about to retire.

The trailer features plenty of action mayhem and comedy, with the Bad Boys’ signature one-liners (“I’m gonna penetrate him…with my heart”) sprinkled throughout.

Tags

In other news

Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been back at Starbucks for a little over a week now . . . but if you're already bored with it, maybe it's time to switch things up.

Less Pay for More Sleep?

Less Pay for More Sleep?

It's not news that Americans are sleep-deprived -- the recommended eight hours of shut-eye is, for many, a dream.

Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

The average American spends more than 310 hours behind the wheel every year, though where a person happens to live can affect that number -- and their quality of life in the driver's seat.