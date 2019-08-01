So when you're buying cookie dough ice cream, you're looking for cookie dough chunks, not just lots and lots of vanilla.
Well good news, Buzzfeed just ran a not-exactly-scientific study on four major brands of ice cream to figure out which one includes the most cookie dough in their pints.
And the winner is . . . Ben & Jerry's, with almost three-and-a-half ounces of cookie dough in a pint. Haagen-Dazs was second, with two ounces of dough. Three Twins and So Delicious tied at the bottom, with one-and-a-quarter ounces.
