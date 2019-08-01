Cookie Dough Ice Cream
PaleOMG.com

So when you're buying cookie dough ice cream, you're looking for cookie dough chunks, not just lots and lots of vanilla.

Well good news, Buzzfeed just ran a not-exactly-scientific study on four major brands of ice cream to figure out which one includes the most cookie dough in their pints.

And the winner is . . . Ben & Jerry's, with almost three-and-a-half ounces of cookie dough in a pint. Haagen-Dazs was second, with two ounces of dough. Three Twins and So Delicious tied at the bottom, with one-and-a-quarter ounces. 

(Buzzfeed)

Tags

In other news

How Much for a Grilled Cheese?

How Much for a Grilled Cheese?

Iggy Azalea had fans relating the most to a post on Twitter over the weekend in which she regretfully shared that she paid over $50 for a grilled cheese sandwich.

John Wick Update

John Wick Update

The hit third installment in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum, is coming home.

Black Moon Tonight

Black Moon Tonight

Tonight, at 10:12 p.m. CDT, we (in the Western Hemisphere) will experience a second New Moon for the month—the first was on July 2nd—and some refer to this second occurrence as a “Black Moon.” Every month we usually experience a single New Moon and a single Full Moon. But sometimes we get mo…