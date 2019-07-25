How do you spend your lunch break at work . . . you know, assuming you actually take one?
Here's what people said in a new survey, and you'll be happy to know that nothing here should make you feel like an underachiever . . . things like "hit the gym" or "put in an hour on starting my own business" are nowhere to be found.
1. Listen to music, 50%
2. Go to a restaurant to eat, 46%
3. Eat in the break room or cafeteria, 44%
4. Call a friend or family member, 40%
5. Watch videos, 40%
6. Go outside, 36%
7. Eat at my desk, 35%
8. Go on a walk, 27%
9. Read a book, 21%
10. Listen to a podcast, 12%