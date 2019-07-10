plane
Business Insider India

Most air travelers would agree: being a flight attendant is tough. But that job's even tougher because of the behavior of some passengers.

Like what, you ask?  Business Insider India asked flight attendants for the most annoying passenger behaviors, and while the results aren't ranked, they do offer some insights.

Perhaps the most alarming items to make the list are "underestimating the importance of a flight attendant's job" and "not obeying the seat belt light."  Sounds reasonable.

Also reasonable?  An Alaska Airlines flight attendant explained that they are "primarily trained in safety. Hospitality comes after that." Crew members are prepared to handle situations ranging from bomb threats to intoxicated passengers although, according to the attendant, there are some passengers who think the flight attendants are simply a wait staff. 

As for those who ignore the seat belt light, there is a very important caveat.

"It's one thing for a grown woman or a grown man to stand up...if you've got to go to the bathroom or something," explained a United Airlines flight attendant. "But a lot of times, it will be pretty bumpy and they'll let their two-year-old or their four-year-old just stand up and wander around the aircraft. Not only are you not listening, but you're putting your kid at risk."

Here's the complete list of the most annoying passenger behaviors, in no particular order:

- Keeping their headphones in during beverage service.

- Not obeying the seat belt light.

- Playing 'musical chairs' with seat assignments.

- Touching flight attendants to get their attention.

- Leaving a huge mess.

- Being impatient about getting rid of trash.

- Not acknowledging flight attendants during a conversation.

- Hitting the call button for no reason.

- Underestimating the importance of a flight attendant's job.

Tags

In other news

What Annoys Flight Attendants?

What Annoys Flight Attendants?

Most air travelers would agree: being a flight attendant is tough. But that job's even tougher because of the behavior of some passengers.

Keep Fido Cool This Summer

Keep Fido Cool This Summer

The Dog Days of Summer are here, and your dog needs ways to keep cool. A nutritious frozen treat to help him beat the heat is just the ticket! But these treats aren’t always healthy unless you make them yourself. We found this wonderful recipe for pumpkin ice cream for dogs from Paris Permen…

UK Bathroom Time

UK Bathroom Time

No word on how much reading and smartphone checking takes place while they do it, but a new study says the average British adult will spend over a year of their life in the restroom -- some 416 days.

Work 'Til You Drop!

Work 'Til You Drop!

If you already think finding a job is hard, then you might want to sit down, because it could become even more difficult. A new study says that a nearly a quarter of Americans don't plan to quit the one they have.

Carly Rae Jepsen Gets Intimate

Carly Rae Jepsen Gets Intimate

Carly Rae Jepsen gave an intimate performance of her Dedicated single “Too Much” for Vevo. The singer-songwriter released Dedicated in May and is currently touring North America in support of the album.

Spider-Man Swings to #1

Spider-Man Swings to #1

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" swooped in to dominate the July Fourth holiday weekend, raking in an estimated $185.1 million since opening in North America on Tuesday and earning $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday.