So I guess apparently we spend a LOT of time dreaming about junk food.
According to a new survey, the average adult has a craving for junk food like chocolate or potato chips four times a day. That works out to around 122 cravings a month.
So the question the is....do we give in? The answer, absolutely! 40% of people say they'll wind up eating junk food after HALF those cravings . . . and one in eight people eat junk food EVERY time they want it.
The cravings are most likely to kick in at 3:31 P.M. . . . and if you're going to give in, it happens by 3:50 P.M.
The top 10 junk foods we want are: Chocolate . . . potato chips . . . cheese . . . cookies . . . cake . . . ice cream . . . candy . . . other types of chips . . . bread . . . and soda. (SWNS Digital)