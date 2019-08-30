Junk Foods

Salty snacks

 Civileats.com

So I guess apparently we spend a LOT of time dreaming about junk food.

According to a new survey, the average adult has a craving for junk food like chocolate or potato chips four times a day. That works out to around 122 cravings a month.

So the question the is....do we give in? The answer, absolutely! 40% of people say they'll wind up eating junk food after HALF those cravings . . . and one in eight people eat junk food EVERY time they want it.

The cravings are most likely to kick in at 3:31 P.M. . . . and if you're going to give in, it happens by 3:50 P.M.

The top 10 junk foods we want are:  Chocolate . . . potato chips . . . cheese . . . cookies . . . cake . . . ice cream . . . candy . . . other types of chips . . . bread . . . and soda.  (SWNS Digital)

In other news

Feel Good Friday: Good Samaritan

Feel Good Friday: Good Samaritan

Well some drunk guy was at a train station in Sydney, Australia the other night, and was feeling sick. So he walked to the edge of the platform and started ralphing right onto the tracks. And he didn't realize a TRAIN was coming.

Shawn Mendes Launches Foundation

Shawn Mendes Launches Foundation

Shawn Mendes has announced the formation of the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to encourage and support fans’ causes to help bring about positive change. Children’s healthcare, sustainability, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying and education are among the foundatio…

Egg Substitues

Egg Substitues

So, you just found out you have an egg intolerance and you have to give up eggs. Or perhaps you’ve decided to try a vegan diet. Maybe you’ve simply run out of eggs in the middle of baking your award-winning brownies and you can’t run to the store. Can it be done?

Go Team Go!

Go Team Go!

Aside from screaming themselves hoarse while watching TV, sports fans arguably don't do anything to help "their" team win that big game -- but scientists say they still enjoy a huge self-esteem boost for days after.

A Little Too Uptight

A Little Too Uptight

Better late than never? New Hampshire's Department of Motor Vehicles demanded a woman turn in her vanity plate because it was deemed obscene. One problem: she's been driving around with that plate for the past 15 years.