Want to be Happy? DON'T Drink!

While most people who partake say having the occasional drink helps their mood, researchers at the University of Hong Kong say foregoing booze altogether actually makes you happier.
Buzzkill, we know.
The results of the study of more than 10,300 adults oppose previous findings, which have touted the health benefits of "moderate" drinking -- men who have 14 drinks or fewer in a week, and women who have seven or fewer.
"Our findings suggest caution in recommendations that moderate drinking could improve health-related quality of life," said lead author Dr. Michael Ni with the University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health. "Instead, quitting drinking may be associated with a more favorable change in mental well-being, approaching the level of lifetime abstainers," his statement continued.
The improvement in mental well-being was more pronounced in women who went from moderate drinkers to abstainers, the researchers noted.