Walgreens
loopnet.com

Walgreens will halt the sale of e-cigarette products in its stores, the company announced Monday.

The pharmacy chain released a statement Monday saying the investigations by health officials and increasing regulations sparked the decision to remove the products from its more than 9,500 stores. 

Walgreens joins other companies such as Walmart and Kroger in its decision to stop selling e-cigarette products. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the effects of e-cigarettes on users, as more than 1,000 have reported lung injury cases and 18 have died, including a 68 year old from Omaha. The majority of those patients had used products including tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC.

Tags

In other news

How Do You Prepare Your Bacon

How Do You Prepare Your Bacon

An old poll a while back found 70% of the bacon we consume is eaten at breakfast. 11% is eaten at lunch, and 17% at dinner on things like burgers and salads. The remaining 2% is eaten as a snack.

6 Ways To Make Halloween Safe For Pets

6 Ways To Make Halloween Safe For Pets

On Halloween, it may seem like a lot of fun to jump out in a scary costume and shout “boo!” though most of us know who’s underneath it. Pets are different, however, and dressing up beyond recognition can cause a cat to panic and run for cover (or streak out the door) or cause a dog to act ag…

Dave's Video of the Day: Deer Crashes Salon

Dave's Video of the Day: Deer Crashes Salon

Security cam inside a hair salon in Long Island, New York filmed a deer crashing through the front window. It bumped a woman sitting on a couch but bypassed a hairdresser and her client.

'Joker' Laughs it's Way to #1

'Joker' Laughs it's Way to #1

The weekend box office had a record setting weekend. Joker, who dominated the box office, earned an estimated $93.5 million on its opening weekend. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, was the top movie both domestically and overseas, kicking things off with a $2…

Christmas Decorating

Christmas Decorating

Christmas commercials have already started airing, and chances are you're already seeing Christmas-themed displays at some stores...So how early is TOO early to start getting ready for the holidays?

'The Little Mermaid" Live & Who's Cast

'The Little Mermaid" Live & Who's Cast

ABC revealed an all-star cast lineup for the upcoming The Little Mermaid Live!, coming November 5. The teaser aired during the premier of Kids Say the Darndest Things. 