Walgreens will halt the sale of e-cigarette products in its stores, the company announced Monday.
The pharmacy chain released a statement Monday saying the investigations by health officials and increasing regulations sparked the decision to remove the products from its more than 9,500 stores.
Walgreens joins other companies such as Walmart and Kroger in its decision to stop selling e-cigarette products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the effects of e-cigarettes on users, as more than 1,000 have reported lung injury cases and 18 have died, including a 68 year old from Omaha. The majority of those patients had used products including tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC.