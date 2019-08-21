Mustard Proposal

A man has been slammed online after he bizarrely spelled out his marriage proposal in mustard. 

The unusual proposal was shared in Facebook shaming group 'That's it, I'm wedding shaming', and showed the words 'I love Will you Marry Me', written over four slices of bread. 

Posted by an unnamed American user of her anonymous friend, she wrote: 'That's it, I'm proposal shaming. A girl on my news feed just shared pictures of her engagement and I'm dying'.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-7374895/Proposal-mustard-slammed-Facebook-users.html

Tags

In other news

Pink's Internet Challenge

Pink's Internet Challenge

Pink and her husband Carey Hart have had just about enough of the parent police shaming them non-stop for how they choose to raise their two children, Willow and Jameson.

Unusual Propsal

Unusual Propsal

A man has been slammed online after he bizarrely spelled out his marriage proposal in mustard. 

They Didn't Get the Joke

They Didn't Get the Joke

It’s that time of year again when pumpkin spice starts taking over grocery shelves and restaurant menus.

Not So 'Good Boys' Top Box Office

Not So 'Good Boys' Top Box Office

The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds "Good Boys" is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office. 