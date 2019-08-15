TV Santa Claus in Virginia

On Sunday morning, people living in Henrico, Virginia, discovered old TV sets on their front porches. Almost 60 homes got the vintage TVs, according to ABC News.
Doorbell surveillance camera footage captured clues to the origin of the TV sets. One video, posted by NBC affiliate WSLS 10 on Monday, shows a mysterious man wearing what appears to be a DIY head covering resembling a monitor placing a vintage TV set on someone's front porch. Then he stealthily walks away.
The weird(er) thing is it looks like it's not just one person dropping off the old sets.
Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico Police told WTVR-TV more than one person "wearing a mask resembling a television" dropped off TVs to "the majority of homes throughout the community."
This isn't the first time the TV Santa has visited Virginia homes. In 2018, more than 20 vintage TV sets were left by numerous front doors. No suspect was apprehended then either.