Top Cleaning Songs

While some whistle while they work, many people use music to distract them from undesirable tasks -- and apparently, "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars is the tune of choice for cleaning.
According to a survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by the sponge and scrubber company DishFish, the upbeat song -- as well as Emeli Sandé's "Read All About It" and, appropriately, Rihanna's
"Work" -- top the playlists of the 60% of people who like to listen to music when it's time to clean.
Of those, 72% say they have a go-to cleaning song; 58% like listening to rap to clean; 51% choose blues, and 47% say they tidy up to rock.
Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" and "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber also made the list.
As for the chores themselves, 70% say they use housecleaning to procrastinate from other tasks, and 49% say they like to tidy up when they're feeling happy.
And while cleaning is a chore, 65% of those polled say they love the sense of accomplishment a clean house gives them.
In fact, more people -- 65% -- found cleaning their place more relaxing than those who said getting fresh air or meditating helped clear their minds.
The OnePoll survey's results helped form a "Cleaning Playlist" of the most common cleaning songs:
"Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
"Read All About It" by Emeli Sandé
"Work" by Rihanna
"All of Me" by John Legend
"But a Dream" by G-Eazy
"Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
"Pretty Hurts" by Beyoncé
"Beautiful Girls" by Sean Kingston
"I Don’t Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
"Good Feeling" by Flo Rida