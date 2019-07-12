Tie-Dye Frappe

Rainbow Frappe
Starbucks is finally selling its new Tie-Dye Frappuccino after photos leaked last month. 

But only for a limited time, while supplies last. Which might only be a few days.

It's supposed to be tropical fruit-flavored, with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles on top. But the reviews are mixed. Some people say it's like banana candy. Others say it tastes like that white stick you get with a pack of Fun Dip. So yeah, it's sweet.

Apparently BARISTAS aren't thrilled though. Because it's a huge pain to make, and glitter gets everywhere. So if you order one, it might come with a little attitude. 

An autistic student graduated high school in New York last month.  Now a video of him getting his diploma is going viral, because the crowd gave him a SILENT ovation.

Candy and caffeine past your bedtime are apparently so 2004. A new study says grandparents now spoil their grandchildren with extra time on a phone, tablet or computer. 

Most air travelers would agree: being a flight attendant is tough. But that job's even tougher because of the behavior of some passengers.