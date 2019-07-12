Tie-Dye Frappe

Starbucks is finally selling its new Tie-Dye Frappuccino after photos leaked last month.
But only for a limited time, while supplies last. Which might only be a few days.
It's supposed to be tropical fruit-flavored, with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles on top. But the reviews are mixed. Some people say it's like banana candy. Others say it tastes like that white stick you get with a pack of Fun Dip. So yeah, it's sweet.
Apparently BARISTAS aren't thrilled though. Because it's a huge pain to make, and glitter gets everywhere. So if you order one, it might come with a little attitude.