They Didn't Get the Joke

It’s that time of year again when pumpkin spice starts taking over grocery shelves and restaurant menus.
As more and more brands announce their pumpkin spice offerings, however, one company decided to have a little fun. Unfortunately, it appears that not everyone got the joke. Busch Beer reportedly posted an image to their social media pages (that has seemingly been deleted) that appeared to promote a pumpkin spice latte flavored hard seltzer. The most shocking part of the supposed reveal was that the drink would reportedly have a 17 percent ABV (alcohol by volume). A representative for Busch confirmed that Busch Pumpkin Spice Latte Hard Seltzer is “not real” and was “meant to be a joke.” It was apparently inspired “after a week of big news in the Hard Seltzer category.” This will likely come as a disappointment to many, as it appears that many people took the announcement seriously.
While some outlets were skeptical, that didn’t stop others from taking to social media to share their excitement (or, disgust, depending on their tastes).