The Unofficial Bar Snack of Every State

Britain has pubs and Spain has tapas bars, but America’s collection of sports bars, taverns, saloons, dives, gastropubs, cantinas, cocktail lounges represents a bar-food tapestry, one that changes dramatically when you cross state lines.

Every state has a go-to bar snack, something you see pretty much everywhere you pop in for a round. Oftentimes, you don't even realize how local they are until you leave.

Nebraska: Bierock

Russians would recognize bierock as piroshki, a hand pie filled with cabbage, ground beef, and onions. These meaty pockets are distinctively Nebraskan and are served from convenience stores, drive-thru windows, and, yes, at bars. The Runza chain elongated bierocks and started filling them with zany, Hot Pocket-style fillings like “cheese steak.” A drink in one hand and a bierock in the other, and life is good.

Where to get a great one: Bierock can be had seated with a beer at the mini-chain Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen.

