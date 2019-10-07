'The Little Mermaid" Live & Who's Cast

  • Dave Williams

ABC revealed an all-star cast lineup for the upcoming The Little Mermaid Live!, coming November 5. The teaser aired during the premier of Kids Say the Darndest Things

Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana, will trade in the heart of Te Fiti for a pair of fins to play the other Disney sea princess, Ariel. The teaser also showed Cravalho styling -- and rocking -- the iconic red hair.

The teaser included a sample of Cravalho performing the song Ariel sings when surrendering her voice to Ursula, who will be played by Queen Latifah.

The announcement also revealed John Stamos will star as Chef Louis, the unfortunate cook who squares off against -- and loses to -- Sebastian in a kitchen throw down. Likewise, Sebastian will be played by two-time Grammy award winner Shaggy.  

And while the live-action Little Mermaid movie is still without its prince, the TV musical event does -- casting Riverdale star Graham Phillips as Prince Eric. 

More casting announcements for the Wonderful World of Disney project are expected to come. The television event will broadcast the original animated film, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, alongside live musical performances in a "never-before-seen hybrid format."  

The Little Mermaid Live! airs November 5 at 8/7c.

