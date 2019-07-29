'The Lion King' Still King of the Box Office

Quentin Tarantino's new movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had a strong opening weekend at the box office, raking in $40.4 million. That was just enough to give Tarantino his best opening weekend but as expected, it was still second to "The Lion King", which made another $75.5 million in its second week.
Here's this weekend's Top 10 . . .
1. "The Lion King" - $75.5 million
2. NEW: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" - $40.4 million
3. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" - $12.2 million
4. "Toy Story 4" - $9.9 million
5. "Crawl" - $4 million
6. "Yesterday" - $3 million
7. "Aladdin" - $2.8 million
8. "Stuber" - $1.7 million
9. "Annabelle Comes Home" - $1.6 million
10. "The Farewell" - $1.6 million