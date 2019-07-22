  • Dave Williams

The Walt Disney Co. is ruling the box office again with the record-breaking debut of "The Lion King" this weekend.

The studio says Sunday that the photorealistic remake devoured an estimated $185 million in ticket sales from 4,725 North American locations. It's a record for the month of July and PG-rated films, and the ninth-highest opening of all time.

1NThe Lion King (2019)BV$185,000,000
21Spider-Man: Far from HomeSony$21,000,000
32Toy Story 4BV$14,600,000
43CrawlPar.$6,000,000
55YesterdayUni.$5,100,000

In other news

Working vs Staying-at-Home

While new moms may blame forgetfulness on "mommy brain," new research from a team at the University of California, Los Angeles, showed that working mothers had a slower rate of memory decline compared to non-working mothers.

Feel Good Friday: Finally Answered

Paul Gilmore was 13 years old when he decided to drop six separate messages in bottles into the Indian Ocean. The then-teenager's family was moving from England to Australia, and he was in search of a pen pal.  