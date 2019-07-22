The Walt Disney Co. is ruling the box office again with the record-breaking debut of "The Lion King" this weekend.
The studio says Sunday that the photorealistic remake devoured an estimated $185 million in ticket sales from 4,725 North American locations. It's a record for the month of July and PG-rated films, and the ninth-highest opening of all time.
|1
|N
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$185,000,000
|2
|1
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$21,000,000
|3
|2
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$14,600,000
|4
|3
|Crawl
|Par.
|$6,000,000
|5
|5
|Yesterday
|Uni.
|$5,100,000