  • Dave Williams

Opening nationwide on Friday:

The Lion King -- Jon Favreau, who directed Disney's hit live-action 2016 adaptation of The Jungle Book, also directed this highly anticipated live-action remake of the 1994 animated Disney classic. Donald Glover plays Simba, a young lion who must step up and take his place as the rightful king of his native land following the murder of his father, Mufasa -- voiced by James Earl Jones, reprising his role from the original -- at the hands of his uncle, Scar, voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter also star - Rated PG

Tags

In other news

Feel Good Friday: Finally Answered

Feel Good Friday: Finally Answered

Paul Gilmore was 13 years old when he decided to drop six separate messages in bottles into the Indian Ocean. The then-teenager's family was moving from England to Australia, and he was in search of a pen pal.  

Un-Wine With Yoga

Un-Wine With Yoga

Un-wine with a yoga class that's all about adding a little flavor to the practice.

Lower Stress with Cat or Dog

Lower Stress with Cat or Dog

While too many people have taken advantage of the notion of "emotional support animals" -- we're looking at you, Delta Airlines Peacock Lady -- a new study scientifically proves that spending just 10 minutes petting a dog or cat can lower your stress.