Opening nationwide on Friday:
* The Lion King -- Jon Favreau, who directed Disney's hit live-action 2016 adaptation of The Jungle Book, also directed this highly anticipated live-action remake of the 1994 animated Disney classic. Donald Glover plays Simba, a young lion who must step up and take his place as the rightful king of his native land following the murder of his father, Mufasa -- voiced by James Earl Jones, reprising his role from the original -- at the hands of his uncle, Scar, voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter also star - Rated PG