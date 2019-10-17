  • Dave Williams

While Taylor Swift is used to packing stadiums around the world she took her guitar to NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series.

If you're not familiar with the Tiny Desk Series, artists stop by the NPR studios in Washington, D.C. and play three songs for the office staff. This time around 300 staffers squeezed into the performance area to see Taylor.

She sure didn't disappoint and even managed to sneak in a fourth song for everyone. Taylor was truly at home in stripped-down, solo-session mode.

Watch the concert >>

 

Dave's Video of the Day: Dissed!!!

A dad captured his son Alex on video trying to express his frustration that his mom didn't kiss him goodbye before leaving for work! She lost some MAJOR mommy points there!

*Online Extra - Lady Gaga Takes A Stand

Lady Gaga's 2013 album "Artpop" has a very noticeable stain on it.  And that stain's name is R. Kelly. But the stain is about to be ERASED.  At least to the extent that it CAN be erased.

"Neither Wolf Nor Dog" Coming to NAC

The success of Scottish director Steven Lewis Simpson's adaptation of the Minnesota Book Award-winning novel, “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” defies logic — Hollywood logic, that is.