While Taylor Swift is used to packing stadiums around the world she took her guitar to NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series.
If you're not familiar with the Tiny Desk Series, artists stop by the NPR studios in Washington, D.C. and play three songs for the office staff. This time around 300 staffers squeezed into the performance area to see Taylor.
She sure didn't disappoint and even managed to sneak in a fourth song for everyone. Taylor was truly at home in stripped-down, solo-session mode.
