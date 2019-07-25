Take Care Of Yourself

Yoga
Health Life Style

A new survey of 2,000 people says that while Americans are stressed, 62% of them say they feel guilty about taking time for themselves.

According to the survey, commissioned by Massage Envy, one in four people say they wished they had more time for "self-care," yet a majority feel badly about doing so.

Self-care was defined differently in the survey, conducted by OnePoll: 56% say exercising is how they treat themselves and de-stress. Forty percent want to nap or sleep in. Thirty-eight percent said their desired self-care is just being left alone -- the same percentage who feel luxuriating in a bath is the ideal. 

Thirty-six percent say they need to stretch or do yoga to de-stress; the same that use a massage or meditation to take care of themselves.

"We live in a world that makes finding time for self-care difficult, while normal everyday activities like sitting for prolonged periods of time or commuting wreak havoc on our bodies," said Kathy Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at Massage Envy.

"Self-care isn't just for special occasions or periods of extreme stress," warns Collins. "It’s something you should do regularly to keep your body working."

Here are the survey's findings:

WHAT IS SELF-CARE (TO YOU)? 

 1. Exercising - 56%

 2. Nap/sleep in - 40%

 3. Time alone - 38%

 4. Bath - 38%

 5. Stretch/yoga - 36%

 6. Meditation - 36%

 7. Massage - 36%

 8. Relaxing meal/drink - 34% 

 9. At home skin care - 33%

10. Reading - 30%

11. Facial - 27%

12. Physical therapy - 27%

13. Therapy (mental) - 25%

14. Manicure/pedicure - 24%

15. Cooking - 23%

SELF-CARE TRIGGERS 

 1. Stress - 49%

 2. I need a mental break - 41% 

 3. I need time alone - 41%

 4. I need a physical break - 40% 

 5. I am feeling overwhelmed - 38%

 6. Work commitments - 35%

 7. It is part of my routine - 29%  

