Loco Taco
Taco Bell

 Taco Bell fans, I've got some sad news.

The chain is saying goodbye to eight fan favorite items. Here are the selections that will soon be gone:

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

In a blog post, Taco Bell says the changes will happen on September 12 as it completely revamps its menu to make the ordering process easier. The combo options are being updated, so your trusty order will sound a little bit different, too.

