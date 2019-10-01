Stranger Things Officially Renewed for Season 4

Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth season — Netflix announced on Monday — as part of a multi-year film and television deal with co-creators and showrunners the Duffer Brothers. The news came with a short teaser video featuring the tagline, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”
The Duffer Brothers released their own statement, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”