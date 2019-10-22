Stop Raking Leaves

There are some people that actually enjoy raking leaves. Of course kids like to jump in the piles, and that's fine, I know I did as a kid too.
But taking care of the fall leaves is really just more work, and there's an easier way to deal with them. Plus it's actually better for your lawn than raking.
"Popular Science" just did a big write-up on why it's better take care of those dead leaves with your lawnmower a few times instead.
Basically the idea is for you to turn them into mulch. Which in turn during winter makes the tiny microbes eat the carbon and create nutrients, like nitrogen, phosphorous, and sulfur. And that is really good for your grass. The technical term for it is "mineralization."
You might have to mow over them numerous times to get them to be like mulch. The reward if you do this, you'll end up with a thicker, healthier lawn in the spring. It could even save time, especially if you have a big yard and a riding mower.
Since we get snow here in Nebraska just make sure you do it before the steady snow starts to hit. Why? Well, full un-mulched leaves get covered in snow, it can KILL your grass.
And once they're wet, they matte together. Which means sunlight can't get in, and it's like a permanent layer of shade. So don't wait too long, get right to it!