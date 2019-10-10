Latte
bustle.com

If you've gotten to the point in the season where just drinking a Pumpkin Spice Latte doesn't do it for you anymore and you want to, ahem, spice things up . . . check THIS out.

Starbucks just blogged about some of the SECRET MENU items people have been ordering this fall . . . and the one that's getting the most attention is the Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Drink.

It's really the combo of two Starbucks items: Their Caramel Apple Spice Drink, and the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

It's made with steamed apple juice, cinnamon syrup, pumpkin spice, whipped cream, and a caramel sauce drizzle. 

If you try to order one and the barista gives you a confused look, you can help them out by ordering the Caramel Apple Spice Drink and asking them to add two pumps of pumpkin sauce. 

(Bustle)

Tags

In other news

Starbucks Special Pumpkin Latte

Starbucks Special Pumpkin Latte

If you've gotten to the point in the season where just drinking a Pumpkin Spice Latte doesn't do it for you anymore and you want to, ahem, spice things up . . . check THIS out.

Andrew Ridgeley Dishes on George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley Dishes on George Michael

Long before he was a music icon in skintight jeans, leather jacket and designer stubble, George Michael was something else - awkward, chubby and insecure. He even went by the very unhip nickname Yog.

Blimp Airbnb

Blimp Airbnb

If you've ever wanted to ride in the Goodyear Blimp . . . well, you still can't. But this may be the closest you'll ever get.

Coffee Consumption

Coffee Consumption

Have you ever met someone who drinks coffee but only, like, one cup every once in a while? 