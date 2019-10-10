Starbucks Special Pumpkin Latte

If you've gotten to the point in the season where just drinking a Pumpkin Spice Latte doesn't do it for you anymore and you want to, ahem, spice things up . . . check THIS out.
Starbucks just blogged about some of the SECRET MENU items people have been ordering this fall . . . and the one that's getting the most attention is the Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Drink.
It's really the combo of two Starbucks items: Their Caramel Apple Spice Drink, and the Pumpkin Spice Latte.
It's made with steamed apple juice, cinnamon syrup, pumpkin spice, whipped cream, and a caramel sauce drizzle.
If you try to order one and the barista gives you a confused look, you can help them out by ordering the Caramel Apple Spice Drink and asking them to add two pumps of pumpkin sauce.
(Bustle)