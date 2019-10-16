joker frap

There's a new secret menu item at Starbucks floating around called the Joker Frappuccino.

It's a Matcha Green Tea Crème Frappuccino . . . and you need to ask the barista to draw a smile inside the cup using strawberry syrup.

You'll also need to ask for matcha whipped cream on top, which requires the barista to mix matcha powder with whipped cream. And then, finally, there's a chocolate drizzle on top.

It sounds like a lot of work for the barista. Hopefully not so much that the barista snaps, goes crazy, and, well, you know the story. 

