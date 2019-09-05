Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been back at Starbucks for a little over a week now . . . but if you're already bored with it, maybe it's time to switch things up.
There's a secret menu item at Starbucks called the "Cinderella Latte." Some people apparently discovered it last fall, but it's just starting to spread this year.
If you want it, it's a Pumpkin Spice Latte where you swap out half of the pumps of pumpkin spice and replace them with pumps of white chocolate mocha.
Does that combo of pumpkin and white chocolate taste good? Apparently it does.
