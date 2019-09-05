Cinderella Latte
PEIXOTODUST/INSTAGRAM

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been back at Starbucks for a little over a week now . . . but if you're already bored with it, maybe it's time to switch things up.

There's a secret menu item at Starbucks called the "Cinderella Latte."  Some people apparently discovered it last fall, but it's just starting to spread this year.

If you want it, it's a Pumpkin Spice Latte where you swap out half of the pumps of pumpkin spice and replace them with pumps of white chocolate mocha.

Does that combo of pumpkin and white chocolate taste good?  Apparently it does. 

(Delish)

Tags

In other news

Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been back at Starbucks for a little over a week now . . . but if you're already bored with it, maybe it's time to switch things up.

Less Pay for More Sleep?

Less Pay for More Sleep?

It's not news that Americans are sleep-deprived -- the recommended eight hours of shut-eye is, for many, a dream.

Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

The average American spends more than 310 hours behind the wheel every year, though where a person happens to live can affect that number -- and their quality of life in the driver's seat.