CBS seems to have put out some mixed signals over whether it ever bought the rights to the "Judge Judy" library.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday about an ongoing lawsuit between CBS and former "Judge Judy" producers Kaye Switzer and Sandi Spreckman, who were fired shortly after the show launched in 1996 even though they supposedly convinced its star, Judge Judith Sheindlin, to take her judicial talents to television.

So in 2015, CBS wanted to extend "Judge Judy" for additional seasons, according to the report. Judge Judy would agree to continue starring in the courtroom TV show only if she had rights to the show's library.

There was a 2017 press release from CBS announced that the network acquired the library back. But in the latest twist, according to court documents from the lawsuit, the sale may never have even taken place! Both sides are scheduled to appear in court this today to discuss the documents.

I guess we'll see who truly owns the rights.....

