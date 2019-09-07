So Many Ribs

So tomorrow Sacred Heart Parish is having their Festival and Ribfest. It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2300 Madison Avenue.
There is a ton of fun things for the whole family to enjoy but my favorite is the annual Ribfest, the 8th in fact. So we're going to talk ribs!
Chances are the first or maybe even only type of rib you’ve ever tried is the classic baby back rib. These ribs are one of the most popular type of ribs because they contain a lot of high quality meat and make a perfect option for smoking. I’ll share with you the many other types of ribs that exist, not only pork ribs but beef and also even lamb. There are 8 different types of ribs in fact, all with positives and negatives, but all very tasty and definitely worth cooking.
1. Baby Back Pork Ribs
2. Pork Spareribs
3. St. Louis Style Ribs
4. Country Style Pork Ribs
5. Baby Back Beef Ribs
6. Short Ribs
7. Flanked Style Ribs
8. Lamb Riblets
To learn how to prepare these, read more here: https://kingofthecoals.com/8-different-types-of-ribs/