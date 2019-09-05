So I guess there are two great reasons to own a tiny, tiny car. 

One, it's a sign you're thrifty.  And two . . . this.

There's a guy named Patrick Eldridge in Jacksonville, Florida, and he drives a Smart car. As he was prepping for Hurricane Dorian, he was afraid the car might blow away . . . and his wife's car was already taking up the garage.

So he did the only logical thing you could do . . . he opened up the double doors to his KITCHEN and parked his tiny car inside. 

Oh yes, he wife took pictures and posted about it! 

(Time)

