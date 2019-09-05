So I guess there are two great reasons to own a tiny, tiny car.
One, it's a sign you're thrifty. And two . . . this.
There's a guy named Patrick Eldridge in Jacksonville, Florida, and he drives a Smart car. As he was prepping for Hurricane Dorian, he was afraid the car might blow away . . . and his wife's car was already taking up the garage.
So he did the only logical thing you could do . . . he opened up the double doors to his KITCHEN and parked his tiny car inside.
Oh yes, he wife took pictures and posted about it!
(Time)