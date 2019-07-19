Tin Roof Sundae

There's a new list out of the signature DESSERT from every state. 

And I'm glad to see that pretty much every state really DOES have a good, unique dessert staple. No one had to phone it in and say, "Um, I dunno. Maybe cookies or something?"

In a lot of cases, the dessert is what you'd expect . . . like key lime pie in Florida and beignets in Louisiana . . . but it's still a solid to-do list for when you finally take a road trip to eat your way across America. 

Here in Nebraska, it's the 'Tin Roof Sundae'. It’s a scoop of chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, then a scoop of vanilla ice cream with warm marshmallow cream. Finally, the whole sundae is topped with skin-on Spanish peanuts. They’re best when you get them in Potter, Nebraska, where they were first created.

(Check out the full list.)

