Shawn Mendes Launches Foundation

Shawn Mendes has announced the formation of the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to encourage and support fans’ causes to help bring about positive change. Children’s healthcare, sustainability, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying and education are among the foundation’s areas of focus.

One of the first two SMF campaigns is SickKids, which is a Canadian healthcare institution that is dedicated to advancing children’s health via patient care, research and education. Mendes is donating $1 from each ticket sold for his hometown Rogers Centre Toronto show on September 6th to SickKids and a portion of proceeds from upcoming Canadian brand campaigns with Tim Horton’s and Roots will also go towards Shawn Mendes Foundation Canada at the SickKids Charitable Giving Fund.

Mendes’ foundation has also partnered with the nonprofit REVERB, which works with the music industry to green concert events and encourages fans to take environmental and social action. According to a statement, Mendes and REVERB have eliminated more than 70,000 plastic bottles and raised funds to offset the carbon footprint of his tour.

The Shawn Mendes Foundation has already raised $1 million in funds via partnerships and donations, which will be used to support its partner causes. Fans can also suggest additional causes for possible future campaign consideration when they donate. For more information or to donate, visit the Shawn Mendes Foundation.

So, you just found out you have an egg intolerance and you have to give up eggs. Or perhaps you’ve decided to try a vegan diet. Maybe you’ve simply run out of eggs in the middle of baking your award-winning brownies and you can’t run to the store. Can it be done?

Aside from screaming themselves hoarse while watching TV, sports fans arguably don't do anything to help "their" team win that big game -- but scientists say they still enjoy a huge self-esteem boost for days after.

Better late than never? New Hampshire's Department of Motor Vehicles demanded a woman turn in her vanity plate because it was deemed obscene. One problem: she's been driving around with that plate for the past 15 years.

Nostalgia is at the center of Liam Gallagher’s new video for his single “One of Us.” The concept for the black and white clip was written by Stephen Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, while the show’s season five director Anthony Byrne stepped into the director’s chair.

Summer is winding down, the kids are lamenting going back to school, and, as sure as the leaves will fall, pumpkin spice latte everything will be everywhere. 