Shannen Doherty Will Return to ‘90210’

Shannen Doherty has decided to return to 90210 to pay tribute to her late castmate Luke Perry. Although she was initially reluctant to step back into the shoes of Brenda Walsh on BH90210, a reboot of the Nineties teen soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210, the actress came around to the idea after Perry’s death in March.

“For me, I felt like it was honoring him and his memory and what he meant to the audience and the fans and to all of us,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “As his on-set family, I felt like it was an important time for all of us to come together to honor him.”

Doherty appeared on the original 90210 from 1990 to 1994 then reprised her role as Brenda in 2008 and 2009 for an arc on the CW’s reboot, 90210, which primarily focused on a new crop of teens. The BH90210 reboot was announced in February and billed as a meta take on the teen soap that would feature storylines inspired by the performers’ real lives and relationships as they tried to plan the show’s revival. While many of the other original cast members committed to the miniseries, neither Doherty nor Perry were slated to appear.

Skipped Breakfast Pays Off

Skipped Breakfast Pays Off

An overcrowded restaurant turned out to be lucky for a Kansas couple when they ended up skipping breakfast and winning $25,000.

Let's Talk With Our Girls

Let's Talk With Our Girls

Amid a nationwide rise in cyberbullying, Girls are reporting three times as much harassment online as boys, new data shows.

'The Lion King' Still King of the Box Office

'The Lion King' Still King of the Box Office

Quentin Tarantino's new movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had a strong opening weekend at the box office, raking in $40.4 million.  That was just enough to give Tarantino his best opening weekend but as expected, it was still second to "The Lion King", which made another $75.5 million in…

Newlywed Wife Rescues Husband

Newlywed Wife Rescues Husband

A newlywed man is recovering in a hospital back here in the States after he fell into a dormant volcano during his honeymoon and had to be rescued by his wife.

Dave's Video of the Day: Bash Time

Dave's Video of the Day: Bash Time

As the saying goes "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. No one is angrier than a woman who has been rejected in love." And this video is proof of that!!