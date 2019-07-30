Shannen Doherty Will Return to ‘90210’

Shannen Doherty has decided to return to 90210 to pay tribute to her late castmate Luke Perry. Although she was initially reluctant to step back into the shoes of Brenda Walsh on BH90210, a reboot of the Nineties teen soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210, the actress came around to the idea after Perry’s death in March.
“For me, I felt like it was honoring him and his memory and what he meant to the audience and the fans and to all of us,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “As his on-set family, I felt like it was an important time for all of us to come together to honor him.”
Doherty appeared on the original 90210 from 1990 to 1994 then reprised her role as Brenda in 2008 and 2009 for an arc on the CW’s reboot, 90210, which primarily focused on a new crop of teens. The BH90210 reboot was announced in February and billed as a meta take on the teen soap that would feature storylines inspired by the performers’ real lives and relationships as they tried to plan the show’s revival. While many of the other original cast members committed to the miniseries, neither Doherty nor Perry were slated to appear.