Sexy Chicken Sandwich?

What in the world is going? I mean if something becomes a big enough trend, there will be a company is going to find a way to turn it into a sexy Halloween costume.
The latest one . . . is a company called Yandy, known for getting weird with Halloween just came out with a Sexy Popeyes Chicken Sandwich costume.
This costume is essentially just a one-piece bathing suit that looks kind of like a chicken sandwich. And it has the words "SOLD OUT" stamped across the pelvic region.
So here you go if you've been holding out on buying a Halloween costume until you FINALLY found the perfect one. It's on sale at Yandy.com for $80.
(Vice)