Selena Gomez just dropped a new self-love anthem, “Lose You to Love Me.” 

It was recorded completely on an iPhone 11!

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” she said in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

