Salt in Coffee
altonbrown.com

Apparently, some people put salt in their coffee.

TV chef Alton Brown swears by it. According to Alton (and other salt enthusiasts), mixing a little bit of salt into your coffee grounds before you start brewing reduces the bitterness of your coffee and can improve the flavor and taste. "Not only does salt cut the bitterness of coffee, but it also smooths out the 'stale' taste of tank-stored water," he wrote in a Facebook post.

It's a trick that has actually been used in European countries for years (and even the military has been known to add salt to improve their notoriously crappy coffee). And there's even been research done that shows that salt is better at neutralizing bitterness than sugar.

