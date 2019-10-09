Need the ultimate Halloween costume boost? Who ya gonna call?
It's ride sharing service Turo, which is letting fans rent the iconic vehicles from Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and even the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo for the occasion.
What better way to boost your store-bought costume than rolling up in Doc Brown's tricked-out time-traveling Delorean? How about pairing your homemade Ghostbusters gear with the ultimate upgrade: their emergency vehicle, the Ecto-1? And imagine the looks on the faces at the folks at Taco Bell at three in the morning when you roll up with Shaggy and Scoob's funky van?
Please note that the DeLorean doesn't actually go back in time, so you won't have to worry about your mom trying to make out with you, or running afoul of your dad's life-long bully. That vehicle rents for $223 a day.
Also note that Shaggy's weed use in Scooby-Doo was only massively implied, so be careful there as well. The Mystery Machine will run you $89 a day.
As far as busting ghosts, should you find any and also happen to have an unlicensed nuclear accelerator lying around, have at those slimers. The vehicle comes with working lights and sirens, and a PA system that plays Ghostbusters music. All that can be yours for $250 a day.