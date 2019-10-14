Reese
I'm not sure it's a good marketing strategy if the best word to describe your big Christmas product is "confusing" . . . but then again, here I am talking about it, so who knows?

Reese's just revealed its Christmas candies this year. But instead of making them in the shape of trees or Santa or whatever, they decided to make "Mystery Shapes."

And these things really ARE mysteries. They have three shapes, and while one of them is clearly supposed to look like a stocking, the others are just lumpy, indecipherable chocolate blobs.

They could be snowmen? Bells? Mistletoe? Santa head? Coal? It's totally unclear.

I guess at some point Reese's will reveal what they're supposed to be, but until then, enjoy your amorphous chocolate blobs this Christmas. 

Reese's New Christmas "Mystery Shapes"

