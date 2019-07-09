Randolph Vets Memorial

After spending more than two years developing plans for a new veterans memorial in Randolph, committee members were prepared to spend at least another year raising the money to pay for it.

With a fundraising goal of $160,000, the veterans memorial committee kicked off the official campaign March 31, hoping to reach that total by Veterans Day — 2020.

“We figured maybe next year we’d be able to start (construction),” committee member Bob Kint said.

That estimation was way off. 

The committee started with $17,000 in hand. It took only a little more than three months to increase that to $163,000, and donations continue to come in. Earth work began in early June, a year ahead of schedule.

“It’s been unbelievable. People really stepped up,” committee chairman Tim Kint said.
 
That started even when the Randolph Area Veterans Memorial was still just in the planning stages, committee member John Gubbels said.

“We felt like it was something that could go, but we didn’t figure it would be this fast,” Gubbels said. “Some people just heard the talk about it and they gave money.”

Four granite pillars will include the names of all men and women from Randolph and nearby communities of Belden and McLean (children from both towns attend school in Randolph) who have served in the military. Another granite monument will have laser-engraved pictures on it. A Gold Star monument will list the names of Randolph natives who died in their service. The memorial will have eight flagpoles and a separate POW/MIA section. Six granite benches will give visitors a place to sit and reflect.

RANDOLPH (AP)

Tags

In other news

Work 'Til You Drop!

Work 'Til You Drop!

If you already think finding a job is hard, then you might want to sit down, because it could become even more difficult. A new study says that a nearly a quarter of Americans don't plan to quit the one they have.

Carly Rae Jepsen Gets Intimate

Carly Rae Jepsen Gets Intimate

Carly Rae Jepsen gave an intimate performance of her Dedicated single “Too Much” for Vevo. The singer-songwriter released Dedicated in May and is currently touring North America in support of the album.

Spider-Man Swings to #1

Spider-Man Swings to #1

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" swooped in to dominate the July Fourth holiday weekend, raking in an estimated $185.1 million since opening in North America on Tuesday and earning $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday.

The "My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry" Side Dish

The "My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry" Side Dish

There's a restaurant that's figured out the answer for every guy who's heard his wife or girlfriend say "I'm not hungry" . . . then watched her go to town on the fries he ordered.