It turns out there are a lot of people in this country who just want to eat LOTS of pasta.
Olive Garden's annual pasta passes went on sale yesterday at 1:00 P.M. Central . . . the passes get you unlimited pasta for nine weeks for $100. And all 24,000 passes sold out in less than a second.
But that's not all. This year Olive Garden introduced a new twist . . . the Lifetime Pasta Pass. The first 50 people to buy the pasta passes would have a chance to upgrade to unlimited pasta for LIFE for an extra $400.
Well . . . of the 24,000 people who bought the pasta passes, 20,400 of them opted in for a chance at the lifetime passes. That's 85%.
And today, 50 of those people will get the opportunity to buy one.
(Fox News)