Parking Tickets = Food?

So is it fair to say the majority of us hate parking tickets? Well one city might have found an interesting way to deal with that little paper you get under your windshield wiper.
Las Vegas will start allowing their residents to "pay" their tickets with food donations, reports ABC-TV's KTNV, The Las Vegas City Council recently voted unanimously to allow parking tickets that are issued until Nov. 16, 2019 to be paid off in food, thus providing for the needy during the holiday season.
So anyone with tagged with a "non-public safety parking infraction" can pay off the ticket by furnishing non-perishable food items of equal or greater value to the Parking Services Offices until Dec. 16, 2019.
But they can't just raid their pantry's to pay off the ticket: They'll have to show the authorities your receipt for the food in order to get the pass.