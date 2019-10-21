Parking Ticket
express.co.uk

So is it fair to say the majority of us hate parking tickets? Well one city might have found an interesting way to deal with that little paper you get under your windshield wiper.

Las Vegas will start allowing their residents to "pay" their tickets with food donations, reports ABC-TV's KTNV, The Las Vegas City Council recently voted unanimously to allow parking tickets that are issued until Nov. 16, 2019 to be paid off in food, thus providing for the needy during the holiday season. 

So anyone with tagged with a "non-public safety parking infraction" can pay off the ticket by furnishing non-perishable food items of equal or greater value to the Parking Services Offices until Dec. 16, 2019.

But they can't just raid their pantry's to pay off the ticket: They'll have to show the authorities your receipt for the food in order to get the pass.

Tags

In other news

Parking Tickets = Food?

Parking Tickets = Food?

So is it fair to say the majority of us hate parking tickets? Well one city might have found an interesting way to deal with that little paper you get under your windshield wiper.

Sexy Chicken Sandwich?

Sexy Chicken Sandwich?

What in the world is going? I mean if something becomes a big enough trend, there will be a company is going to find a way to turn it into a sexy Halloween costume.

How's Your Cooking?

How's Your Cooking?

Apparently more of us are cooking thanks to cooking shows and how-to's on Youtube. While that's a good thing, more than six in 10 say they've suffered a "cooking catastrophe" before mealtime.

+2
Feel Good Friday: Lost Wallet Returned

Feel Good Friday: Lost Wallet Returned

If everyone was this nice, the world would be a much better place: A 30-year-old guy in London named Tim Cameron lost his wallet on Monday while he was riding his bike home from work.

Dave's Video of the Day: Sewer on Fire?

Dave's Video of the Day: Sewer on Fire?

With the wildfires raging out in California, and a guy shot video last week of the danger he encountered in the Porter Ranch area, which is a suburb of L.A.  He starts out by filming FLAMES and smoke coming from manholes in a grocery store parking lot. 