Parents Are Thieves

So, is it weird when parents steal from your kids' Halloween candy? How about this, your parents probably did the same thing to you?

According to a new survey, three quarters of parents steal at least a little bit of the candy their kids get trick-or-treating.

Some take even more though . . .

 1. About three out of five parents take at least 10% of the candy

 2. One in four parents take at least 25% of the candy

 3. And one in eight parents take at least HALF their kids' candy

More from the survey, 72% of people have re-worn a Halloween costume from a previous year . . . the reason for that is either to save money, or because they loved it so much. 

