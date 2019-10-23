Parents Are Thieves

So, is it weird when parents steal from your kids' Halloween candy? How about this, your parents probably did the same thing to you?
According to a new survey, three quarters of parents steal at least a little bit of the candy their kids get trick-or-treating.
Some take even more though . . .
1. About three out of five parents take at least 10% of the candy
2. One in four parents take at least 25% of the candy
3. And one in eight parents take at least HALF their kids' candy
More from the survey, 72% of people have re-worn a Halloween costume from a previous year . . . the reason for that is either to save money, or because they loved it so much.