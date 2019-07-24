Original Madonna Demos

  • Dave Williams

The demo of Like a Prayer from the day it was written.

Over 70 items of Madonna memorabilia are currently up for auction, including costumes, demo cassette tapes and, most famously, a handwritten apology letter from Tupac Shakur that was sent to Madge a year before his death.

The auction, hosted by Madonna’s former art advisor Darlene Lutz and the auction house Gotta Have Rock & Roll, comes despite a twoyear battle with Madonna herself, who told a judge that her celebrity “does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy.” Madonna’s injunction was overturned by an appeals court last month.

Now, in an effort to deter fans from bidding, Madonna’s co-writer and co-producer Patrick Leonard has shared several demo tracks, “recorded the day they were written,” from her 1989 album Like a Prayer. Stereogum reports that the original demos of “Cherish” and “Like a Prayer,” as well as the unreleased track “Angels With Dirty Faces,” were all uploaded to Youtube.

