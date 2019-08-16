Online Extra - Steve Miller Band Box Set

  • Dave Williams

Steve Miller Band have unearthed their song “Say Wow,” one of nearly 40 unreleased tracks destined for their upcoming Welcome to the Vault box set. The Miller-penned laid-back number  was originally recorded in 1973, the same year that saw the release of the band’s hit The Joker LP.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band dig through six decades’ worth of rarities for the band’s new box set, a three-disc set featuring 38 unreleased songs, five never-heard compositions, dozens of alternate versions and live performances and more.

Welcome to the Vault also boasts a DVD compiling 21 live performances including footage from the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert in 1973, ABC In Concert 1974, a 1970 concert from the Fillmore West filmed for Dutch TV and Austin City Limits in 2011.

On Sunday morning, people living in Henrico, Virginia, discovered old TV sets on their front porches. Almost 60 homes got the vintage TVs, according to ABC News. 

In a move that will stun those living the carb-free Keto lifestyle, Olive Garden is giving some lucky linguini lovers the chance to win a Lifetime Pasta Pass.