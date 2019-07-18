Online Extra - Snoopy In Space

  • Dave Williams

To coincide with the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, Apple TV+ has offered us a sneak peek of what its upcoming Snoopy in Space series will look like.

Set to Strauss’ "The Blue Danube," the 55-second clip shows Snoopy floating through space, then plummeting to Earth in what was apparently just a dream, as he's then seen falling off the roof of his dog house.  Peanuts favorites Peppermint Patty, Marci, Woodstock and, of course, Charlie Brown also make appearances.  Snoopy in Space follows Snoopy and the Peanuts gang on a field trip to NASA, where they are chosen for "an elite mission into space."

Apple gained the rights to the entire Peanuts library when it signed a deal with Peanuts Worldwide’s parent company, Canadian broadcaster DHX Media, in December. The series is set to launch this fall...

